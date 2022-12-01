Florida law requires home education parents to complete an evaluation once a year to verify their child's academic progress. This evaluation is due on the yearly anniversary of your letter of intent to homeschool. Let us make this process simple and low-stress.
Looking for a reliable, creative & experienced state certified educator to provide 1:1 or group virtual tutoring sessions for your child?
Please click the link below to submit a request.
Are you a mom, dad or caregiver looking to connect with other parents while your little one is involved in child lead play? Then look no further.
Click the link below to find out more about our playgroups.
Looking to create MORE JOY and less stress in our life through clarity in child development, confidence in yourself & a deepened connection with your chid?
Click the link below to find out more about the Parent to Parent Program.
-Parkland Mom
Copyright © 2024 Sunflowers Education Services - All Rights Reserved.
Powered by GoDaddy
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.